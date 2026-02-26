Court quashes objection from administrators in Genting estate case

The Kuala Lumpur High Court rejected a preliminary objection brought by the administrators overseeing the estate of the late Lim Siew Kim, the third child of Genting founder Lim Goh Tong. (File pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The High Court today dismissed a preliminary objection raised by court-appointed administrators overseeing the RM1.6 billion estate of the late Lim Siew Kim, the third child of Genting founder Lim Goh Tong.

Justice Mahazan Mat Taib ruled in favour of Marcus Chan, Siew Kim’s son and the gaming tycoon’s grandson, in the case filed by Siew Kim’s children over the estate.

The judge said the objection, raised by counsel B Thangaraj for the administrators, was incorrect because Marcus relied on evidence already before the court to argue that certain payments were not made from the trust account as required.

“That constitutes a submission based on documents already on record, so it does not amount to the introduction of new evidence. The court will not allow new factual matters to be introduced through submissions. The objection is misconceived and overruled,” said Mahazan.

Thangaraj previously argued that portions of Marcus’s written submissions contained new factual allegations not supported by affidavit evidence.

Following today’s ruling, the hearing of Marcus’s application to remove the administrators proceeded and is scheduled to continue on March 4.

Siew Kim, who died of cancer in July 2022 at the age of 73, left behind three daughters and a son. Her estate has since been managed by administrators pendente lite amid an ongoing family dispute over the validity of her will.

The High Court on Nov 27, 2023, appointed lawyers S Satharuban and Khoo Siew Kiat as administrators.

They took over after two of Siew Kim’s daughters, Chan T’shiao Li and Kimberly Chan, filed a probate suit on Jan 19, 2023, challenging a will said to have been executed on April 28, 2022.

Marcus, who is Siew Kim’s only son and a 30% beneficiary of the residuary estate, is seeking the removal of both administrators over alleged misconduct and non-compliance with the court order.

Among his complaints are that payments were allegedly made from individual accounts rather than the trust account, estate funds were depleted through improper payments, and the administrators interfered with companies linked to the estate.

He further alleged that the administrators nearly caused the estate to pay RM4.73 million in assessments on behalf of Prominview Sdn Bhd, despite the liability allegedly resting with a joint venture partner.

Other complaints include lodging private caveats and undertaking property valuations despite having no authority to distribute or dispose of estate assets.

On Jan 23, 2026, Marcus obtained an ad interim injunction restraining the administrators from acting for the estate pending the disposal of the removal application.

Marcus was represented by lawyers Goik Kenwayne, Foong Kar Yee and Kamarul Hisham Kamaruddin.