Senior citizen claims trial to ATM vandalism

CCTV footage shows a man entering a bank’s premises, smashing the ATM screens and immediately fleeing the scene.

KUALA LUMPUR : A senior citizen pleaded not guilty at four magistrates’ courts here today to damaging 13 ATM screens at three banks in Jinjang last week.

Leong Kuen, 67, made the plea after the four charges against him were read out before magistrates Aina Azahra Arifin, Atiqah Mohamed Saim, Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri and Faezahnoor Hassan.

The charges were framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which carries up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both if convicted.

According to the charges, he allegedly used a stone to break the ATMs between 8am on Feb 16 to 9.44pm on Feb 17, causing losses totalling RM45,183.20 to Maybank and RM24,257.76 to RHB Bank.

He was also accused of punching the cash deposit machine panel at Maybank Jinjang Selatan on Feb 16, resulting in an additional RM800 loss.

The offences reportedly took place at Public Bank, Maybank, and RHB Bank branches in Jinjang Utara and Jinjang Selatan, Kepong.

The courts allowed bail of RM14,300 with one surety and set April 7 and April 20 for re-mention. Leong appeared without legal representation.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Hench Goh, Nur Farhana Mohamad Poad, Nurul Farhanah Arul Hisham and Nurainizatul Farhana Zainal.

Last week, a video went viral on social media showing a man smashing the screens of ATMs.