11 months’ jail for man who beat cat to death

Shaifulnizam Abdul Rahman @ Latip, who was charged in the Kuching magistrates’ court, is believed to have committed the act after another cat bit him. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to 11 months in prison by the Kuching magistrates’ court for beating a cat to death with a piece of wood.

Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali meted out the sentence on Shaifulnizam Abdul Rahman @ Latip after he changed his plea to guilty today, Borneo Post reported.

Shaifulnizam was charged with committing mischief by killing the animal at a 24-hour laundromat at Jalan Astana in Kuching, Sarawak, at 12.17pm on Dec 30.

The charge was framed under Section 428 of the Penal Code, which allows for up to three years in prison, a fine, or both, if convicted.

According to the facts of the case, a police report was lodged following the spread of CCTV footage showing Shaifulnizam bashing the cat with the wood. He was arrested on Jan 1.

He is believed to have committed the act after another cat in a nearby area bit him.