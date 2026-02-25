Sarawak’s court move can strengthen federalism, says Bersatu leader

Sarawak Bersatu information chief Alexander Frusis said the petition filed in the Federal Court is to ensure that the federal structure is more balanced, fair, and aligned with constitutional provisions.

PETALING JAYA : A Sarawak Bersatu leader today defended the state government’s decision to challenge the applicability of petroleum-related federal laws in the state at the Federal Court.

Sarawak Bersatu information chief Alexander Frusis said the petition is part of a process to strengthen Malaysia’s federal structure, ensuring it is more balanced, fair, and aligned with constitutional provisions.

He said a ruling by the Federal Court would carry significant implications not only for Sarawak but also for the overall landscape of national energy resource management.

“As such, it is important that this process be fully respected and not politicised,” he was quoted by Borneo Post as saying.

On Monday, the Sarawak government filed a petition to challenge three federal laws, and also stated its intention to oppose a bid by Petronas to seek judicial clarity regarding the legislation governing its operations in the state.

The three laws are the Petroleum Development Act 1974, the Continental Shelf Act 1966, and the Petroleum Mining Act 1966.

Deputy minister in the Sarawak premier’s department Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said the federal laws affect Sarawak’s boundaries, which were established before Malaysia Day, as well as the state’s rights to petroleum resources located offshore within those boundaries.

Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Mustapha Sakmud has since said the federal government respected the Sarawak government’s decision to file the petition, and that Putrajaya would allow the court to decide on the matter.

Alexander said greater legal clarity would help strengthen investor confidence in the oil and gas sector and ensure that natural resource revenues are managed in a more transparent and competitive manner.

“Prolonged uncertainty will only create legal, administrative, and investment ambiguities, which in turn could affect both the state and national economy,” he said.

He also said the effort to clarify the legal position is not aimed at weakening the federal government or any national institution.