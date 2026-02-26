Johor cops identifying owner of AI-generated videos impersonating Agong

Checks on TikTok found two videos that used images and a voice resembling that of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim. (Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : The Johor police are collaborating with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to identify the owner of a TikTok account that circulated videos generated using artificial intelligence, imitating the voice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said a report was lodged on Feb 25 by a complainant who came across the content on TikTok.

He said the video showed the king purportedly announcing financial assistance for the public and was intended to deceive viewers.

“Preliminary investigations found that the TikTok profile is believed to be fake and was created specifically to upload AI-generated videos to deceive the public and indirectly tarnish the image of the royal institution,” he said in a statement.

He added that police do not rule out the possibility of other accounts using a similar modus operandi, abusing AI technology to impersonate high-profile figures and boost the credibility of false content.

Rahaman said anyone found uploading or disseminating such content could be investigated under Sections 420/511 of the Penal Code for attempted cheating and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

“So far, no victims have been identified, and no financial losses have been reported,” he said.

He said the police, together with the MCMC, had taken appropriate action, including the immediate removal of the content.

The public is advised not to be easily influenced by suspicious images or videos uploaded via unofficial social media accounts, and to refer to verified information through the palace’s official channels and the state government.

Those with relevant information are urged to come forward to assist in the investigations.