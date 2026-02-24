Man kills police officer in Moscow train station blast

An explosive device was detonated beside a police patrol car at the Savyolovsky station in northern Moscow. (@gdubon007/X ppic)

MOSCOW : A man detonated an explosive device beside a police patrol car in central Moscow early Tuesday, killing one officer and wounding two others, the Russian interior ministry said.

The blast occurred at about 12.05am (2105 GMT Monday) on Savyolovsky railway station square, according to the ministry’s statement on Telegram.

Savyolovsky station, in northern Moscow, is one of the capital’s main railway hubs.

The attacker approached traffic police officers sitting in their patrol vehicle and then an explosive device detonated, the statement said, adding that the attacker died at the scene.

Authorities gave no immediate details about the explosive or the attacker’s identity.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had opened a case of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and for the illegal possession of explosive devices.