Australian PM evacuated after ‘security incident’

A file picture of Anthony Albanese with his dog Toto at The Lodge in Canberra. (EPA Images pic)

SYDNEY : Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was forced to evacuate his official residence on Tuesday over a security threat, police said.

Albanese was evacuated from The Lodge, his official residence in the capital Canberra.

National broadcaster ABC reported the threat saw Albanese taken to a separate location for several hours.

In a statement, the Australian Federal Police said they had responded to “an alleged security incident” around 6 pm (0700 GMT).

“A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located,” they said, adding there was “no current threat to the community or public safety”.

The prime minister’s office told ABC that they trust the police “and thank them for their work”.