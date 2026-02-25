Pahang uni student nabbed for allegedly stepping on Quran

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said that police arrested the UMPSA student in Kuantan this morning. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) student suspected of insulting Islam on social media.

Berita Harian reported Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman as saying that police arrested the student in Kuantan this morning, after a photograph allegedly showing his foot stepping on a Quran went viral yesterday.

Yahaya said police would apply for a remand order today.

The case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code for defiling an object considered sacred with the intent to insult religion, which provides for up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine or both.

The case is also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities, which provides for up to a year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to RM50,000 or both.

UMPSA said it was also investigating the student for sharing social media content touching on the “3R” issues of religion, race and royalty.

The university said firm action would be taken against any student found guilty of disciplinary offences under the University and University Colleges (Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah) (Student Discipline) Rules 2024.

“UMPSA will not compromise on the spread of false content or incitement to hatred.

“3R sentiments must not be taken lightly, and individuals must observe proper boundaries and sensitivities,” Bernama reported the university as saying.