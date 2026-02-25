Govt raps uni student for stepping on Quran

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said MCMC has been ordered to investigate the matter and take immediate action.

PETALING JAYA : The government today denounced a university student for stepping on a Quran and uploading a picture of the act on social media.

In a statement, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said insulting Islam was not only rude but also insensitive.

“Any action that touches on religious sensitivities and threatens public order is completely unacceptable,” he added.

Fahmi, the communications minister, said he had ordered the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate the matter and take immediate action.

“MCMC and the police will not compromise,” he said.

Earlier today, police arrested a Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah student in Kuantan suspected of insulting Islam on social media after a photograph allegedly showing his foot on a Quran went viral yesterday.

The student has since apologised for his actions.

Higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir meanwhile called for calm, saying the police had taken action.

He also said that steps would be taken to ensure that the controversy is not exploited by certain quarters, which he said could further complicate matters.

“The ministry and the government do not take such issues lightly as they create unease and lead to more hate,” he added.

Religious affairs minister Zulkifli Hasan said the student’s actions had hurt the feelings of Muslims who are currently observing Ramadan.

He, too, urged all parties to maintain harmony.