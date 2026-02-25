Father of student who allegedly stepped on Quran files report over son’s safety

Kuantan police chief Ashari Abu Samah said the father apologised to all Muslims for his son’s action. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The father of a university student who was arrested for allegedly stepping on a Quran has filed a police report over concerns for his 21-year-old son’s safety.

Kuantan police chief Ashari Abu Samah said the man, in his 50s, lodged the report this morning when he accompanied his son to the police station and before the suspect was arrested.

Ashari said the father also apologised to all Muslims for his son’s action, Bernama reported.

“We advise the public to keep calm and not to take things into their own hands,” he said.

Ashari said the Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah student has been remanded until Feb 28 to assist in the investigation for wounding religious feelings, sedition, and improper use of network facilities.

Earlier, Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said the case was being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code for defiling an object considered sacred with the intent to insult religion.