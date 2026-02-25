Statues relocated from Rawang temple before demolition, says S’gor police chief

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said 10 devotees and temple management representatives relocated the statues between 9.30pm yesterday and 4.12am today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have confirmed that four statues from the Sri Uchimalai Muniswaran Temple in Rawang were relocated shortly before the site was cleared last night.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said 10 devotees and representatives from the temple’s management relocated the statues between 9.30pm yesterday and 4.12am today.

“No untoward incidents occurred throughout the process, and the situation was monitored by the police,” he said in a statement today.

Shazeli said the landowner began clearing the temple site early this morning once the relocation was complete.

He reminded all parties to respect existing legal channels and not to take matters into their own hands in ways that could disrupt racial and religious harmony.

“All disputes must be resolved in accordance with the procedures set by the local authorities and lawful landowners,” he said.

Shazeli said police would closely monitor social media and issue stern warnings against the dissemination of content touching on religion, race or royalty that could cause public alarm.