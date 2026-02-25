Stepping on Quran unacceptable, says DAP’s Rayer

DAP’s RSN Rayer said it was wrong for any Malaysian to mock the religion of another given the nation’s multiracial makeup.

PETALING JAYA : DAP’s RSN Rayer has called for the full force of the law to be applied to the 21-year-old university student who allegedly stepped on a Quran.

The Jelutong MP said it was wrong for any Malaysian to mock the religion of another given the nation’s multiracial makeup.

“In Malaysia, every religion must be respected by all citizens of this country. It is wrong for anyone to mock, ridicule or belittle any religion, especially that of another.

“The act of stepping on any religious book, especially that of another faith, is definitely wrong and unacceptable and must be dealt with severely by the law,” he said in a statement.

Rayer also lauded the father of the university student for reportedly handing over his son to the police after the incident came to light.

“The father of this student has done the most commendable thing. Let the law take its course now. We must always uphold the rule of law and not take the law into our own hands,” he said.

Earlier today, police arrested a Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah student in Kuantan suspected of insulting Islam on social media after a photograph allegedly showing his foot on a Quran went viral.

The student has been remanded until Feb 28 to assist in the investigation for wounding religious feelings, sedition, and improper use of network facilities.

The father had filed a police report earlier today, fearing for his son’s safety. He also apologised to all Muslims for his son’s actions.