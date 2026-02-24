Australian police find human remains in hunt for kidnapped granddad

A week-long police search discovered suspected human remains near a golf club in Sydney amid possible underworld links. (AFP pic)

SYDNEY : Australian police said Tuesday they had found human remains in their search for a octogenarian grandfather believed to have been kidnapped in a case of mistaken identity.

Chris Baghsarian, 85, was lifted from his home by three intruders in Sydney’s North Ryde suburb on Feb 13 and has not been seen since.

Police have described it as a case of mistaken identity and stressed that neither Baghsarian nor his family have any underworld connections.

And the now more than a week-long search on Tuesday yielded the discovery of what are believed to be human remains near a golf club in the suburb of Pitt Town, police said.

“No further information is available at this time,” they added.

New South Wales Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander Andrew Marks told journalists last Friday that hopes were fading in the hunt for Baghsarian.

Videos and photos obtained by local media have reportedly showed Baghsarian with serious injuries, including a severed finger.