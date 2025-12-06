Let court decide on Bersatu MP’s case, says Takiyuddin

PN chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan said the coalition will allow the legal process to take its course.

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional will let the courts decide on the alleged corruption case involving Padang Serai MP Azman Nasrudin.

PN chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan said the coalition has no intention of interfering in the case and will allow the legal process to take its course, Berita Harian reported.

“We maintain the position that a person is innocent until proven guilty,” the PAS secretary-general was quoted as saying.

Azman was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday on suspicion of receiving about RM400,000 in return for helping to secure land-use rights for a feedlot project in Kedah.

He later said he will be charged at the Shah Alam sessions court on Monday.

Azman said he was called as a witness in March to assist in an investigation into the project under Kedah Agro. However, his status in the case changed when he met MACC investigators on Thursday.

He claimed there were “elements of political influence” involved and said he was ready to answer any charge in court.