MACC freezes 16 bank accounts linked to e-waste, illegal disposal probe

According to an MACC source, a company director being investigated by the anti-graft agency has also been remanded from today till Jan 30.
“Negeri Sembilan MACC has also remanded four individuals, including a senior (environment department) officer on Tuesday till today,” the source said.
The remand orders are part of an investigation into e-waste factories and the illegal disposal of scheduled waste.
MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed that an investigation is ongoing under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009, which deals with soliciting and accepting bribes.
He did not rule out the possibility of further arrests being made.