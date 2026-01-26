MACC freezes 16 bank accounts linked to e-waste, illegal disposal probe

Authorities have raided a number of illegal e-waste processing factories as part of a nationwide integrated operation. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has frozen 16 bank accounts involving RM10.2 million and seized RM87,000 in cash, as well as vehicles and jewellery worth RM220,000 in a Jan 20 sting.

According to an MACC source, a company director being investigated by the anti-graft agency has also been remanded from today till Jan 30.

“Negeri Sembilan MACC has also remanded four individuals, including a senior (environment department) officer on Tuesday till today,” the source said.

The remand orders are part of an investigation into e-waste factories and the illegal disposal of scheduled waste.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed that an investigation is ongoing under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009, which deals with soliciting and accepting bribes.

He did not rule out the possibility of further arrests being made.