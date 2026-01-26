MACC oversight bodies lack bite, says anti-graft group

Anti-graft group C4 has called for Ombudsman Malaysia and Parliament to be given primary oversight over the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

PETALING JAYA : Oversight bodies tasked with holding the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) accountable lack the power, transparency and independence needed to effectively keep MACC in check, says an anti-graft group.

In a report, the Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) said the five MACC oversight bodies had no meaningful control over the anti-graft agency, with its processes largely opaque and conducted behind closed doors.

It added that MACC was not required to publicly respond to or justify its position on findings raised by these bodies.

The five bodies are the anti-corruption advisory body (ACAB), special committee on corruption, complaints committee, operations review panel (ORP), and consultation and corruption prevention panel (CCPP).

C4 said none of these committees had the authority to investigate misconduct, compel evidence, or impose sanctions on MACC, leaving them in mere advisory roles that the commission was free to disregard.

It also flagged the prime minister’s influence over top appointments to MACC, the five oversight bodies, as well as the Attorney-General’s Chambers, saying this concentration of power undermined institutional independence and weakened accountability.

“To place all this under the control of a single individual, especially one with potentially many conflicts of interest, is a very dangerous scenario,” said Arief Hamizan, C4’s head of research and policy advocacy, in launching the report today.

Expand Ombudsman Malaysia’s powers to cover MACC

To address these weaknesses, C4 called for the proposed Ombudsman Malaysia’s powers to be expanded to also cover MACC.

The tabling of the Ombudsman Malaysia Bill was postponed to this year. It is aimed at replacing the government’s public complaints bureau, the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission and the whistleblower protection committee.

C4 also called for a dedicated parliamentary select committee to oversee MACC’s operations, including deciding on the appointment and even removal of its chief commissioner.

Currently, the prime minister decides on the MACC chief’s position, with the consent of the king.

C4 also called for the ACAB, ORP and CCPP to be shaken up into advisory bodies with transparency obligations, with more comprehensive oversight left to Ombudsman Malaysia and the parliamentary committee.