MACC seizes 21 bank accounts, hotels in senior navy officer probe

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen seven company accounts and 14 personal bank accounts involving about RM700,000 in its probe into alleged corruption involving a senior navy officer and the appointment of crony companies.

Sinar Harian quoted a source from MACC as saying the anti-graft agency also seized two hotels owned by the senior navy officer, valued at about RM2 million.

“MACC has also conducted checks with the accountant-general’s department to determine whether these companies submitted any tenders or quotations.

“At present, MACC is tracing other assets owned by the suspects and identifying the owners of companies colluding with them,” the source said.

When contacted, MACC intelligence division senior director Saiful Ezral Arifin confirmed the matter, according to the daily.

He said statements had been recorded from seven individuals suspected of involvement in the case.

On Saturday, it was reported that a senior navy officer and a company director had been remanded until Jan 29 for investigations related to the case.

An MACC source said the senior officer was suspected of recommending and appointing a crony company to obtain work at his workplace while the company director was suspected of being an accomplice.

Both suspects were believed to have colluded in these activities from 2017 to 2020.

Apart from the two hotels, the senior navy officer is suspected of owning three houses and three shoplots.

Suspicious deposits totalling RM2 million reportedly entered the officer’s personal accounts and two accounts owned by the hotel companies.

The case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.