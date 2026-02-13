MACC to target agents, middlemen fuelling corruption in govt agencies

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya vowed to ‘hit hard’ to stop corruption in enforcement agencies. (Bernama pic)

GENTING HIGHLANDS : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) says it will aggressively pursue agents, intermediaries and lobbyists who are the chief culprits of corruption in government agencies.

Deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said this covered those involved in government procurement cartels and the illegal recruitment of foreign workers.

“This year, we will change our approach to target these agents and intermediaries.

“I will focus on that, and I will hit hard to stop corruption in enforcement agencies. We will make sure they face the consequences,” he said at a journalism workshop here today.

Khusairi said intermediaries were the main perpetrators of government corruption, often earning more than the complicit officials.

Giving the example of illegal foreign worker syndicates, he said agents earned up to RM5,000 while immigration officers got just RM1,000.

He said intermediaries continued to instigate corruption despite the strict enforcement and preventive measures by the government and MACC.

“We will make sure that they are declared bankrupt and prevented from running any business in the country. This is our firm stance,” he added.