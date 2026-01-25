Duo in MACC’s RM300mil investment fund probe released on bail

MACC began probing a well-known investment figure after receiving information about alleged misappropriation amounting to about RM10 million.

PETALING JAYA : Two people remanded in connection with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s probe into alleged misappropriation in a RM300 million investment fund have been released on bail, a source said.

The source said a woman with the title “Datuk” was released on bail yesterday, and a man with the “Tan Sri” title was freed today.

The source also said the latest seizures linked to the investigation included six houses worth RM6.54 million, a plot of land valued at RM1.8 million, and two luxury vehicles worth RM1.35 million.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed this and added that 10 witnesses had been called to record their statements as part of the ongoing investigation.

Azam also said MACC is actively tracing additional witnesses to help complete the probe.

The anti-graft agency began probing a well-known investment figure after receiving information about alleged misappropriation involving about RM10 million. Investigators now believe the losses could be in the hundreds of millions of ringgit.

On Jan 22, MACC arrested a man in his 60s and a woman to assist in investigations.

It later froze 14 bank accounts and raided five premises around the Klang Valley.

Preliminary investigations found that about 1,700 people had invested almost RM300 million in two companies between 2021 and 2024.