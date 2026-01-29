Foreigner pleads not guilty to giving DoE officer RM50,000 bribe

The accused, Jiang Fanjun, pleaded not guilty at the Seremban sessions court today to a charge of bribing a department of environment officer with RM50,000. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A former board member of an electronic waste (e-waste) disposal company was charged at the Seremban sessions court today with giving a department of environment (DOE) officer a bribe of RM50,000.

Chinese national Jiang Fanjun, 43, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him before judge Kamil Nizam, according to Sinar Harian.

According to the charge sheet, Jiang was accused of conspiring with a 40-year-old local man, committing an offence under Sections 17(b) and 28 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

The bribe was allegedly intended to induce the officer to refrain from taking legal action against the local man, who was suspected of committing offences under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

The local man is believed to have operated without a licensed premise or written approval from the DoE director-general. He is also suspected of failing to obtain environmental impact assessment approval and illegally disposing of scheduled waste at an unauthorised site.

The offence was allegedly committed on Feb 12, 2025, at about 1pm, along Jalan Zamrud in the Nilai Industrial Area.

Kamil fixed bail at RM20,000 with two sureties and ordered the accused to report to the Negeri Sembilan MACC office once a month and surrender his passport to the court pending the conclusion of the case.

Jiang was also ordered not to tamper with the witnesses, whether directly or through third parties.

The court fixed March 6 for case mention.

MACC prosecuting officer Arif Asyraf Khairi handled the prosecution while lawyer Denial Khairul Hizam represented the accused.