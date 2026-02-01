MACC calls up more people over zakat-funded Penang land purchase probe

Penang MACC director S Karunanithy said the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for using one’s office or position for gratification. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Penang will call up more individuals to have their statements recorded to assist in an investigation into alleged abuse of power involving a senior state government official over a land purchase financed using zakat funds.

Penang MACC director S Karunanithy revealed this following a Thaipusam celebration event in George Town today, Bernama reported.

“Yes, we will be calling up several other individuals to assist in the case, and I cannot comment any further because we are in the midst of conducting a thorough investigation,” he was quoted as saying.

It was previously reported that the probe was initiated after a state assemblyman raised the issue during the state assembly sitting late last year.

The MACC investigation team had visited several offices to obtain relevant documents, which are currently being examined and had also recorded statements from two people believed to be linked to the case.

According to Karunanithy, the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for using one’s office or position for gratification.

Yesterday, the state government said it would give space to the MACC to carry out its investigation into the case.

Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow was also quoted as saying that MACC investigations are under way, and that the state government would not interfere or conduct an internal probe.