The George Penang: a luxury stay in the heart of George Town’s Unesco zone

With its stylish colonial facade, The George Penang is instantly recognisable and highly Instagrammable.

GEORGE TOWN : Fancy a luxury stay in Penang that offers the comfort of a five-star establishment while placing you in the heart of George Town’s Unesco heritage zone?

Look no further – The George Penang is the prime choice for your next vacation in the city!

Nestled at the intersection of Jalan Penang, Lebuh Chulia and Jalan Argyll, this boutique hotel is conveniently surrounded by well-loved attractions that draw tourists from all over the world.

In the morning, take a five-minute walk to Chowrasta Market to get your fill of the island’s mouth-watering snacks – think Tambun biscuits and pickled fruits – and beautiful batik dresses.

After sunset, the adjacent Lebuh Chulia springs to life as visitors eager to wind down with a cool drink or a plate of char kuey teow flood the eateries, hawker stalls and watering holes in the area.

The George’s Asian-inspired interior combines five-star comfort with heritage charm.

Notably, The George’s prime location allows convenient access to the core of George Town’s heritage zone, reachable within a walkable distance of just 1km.

Visitors can also take a short jaunt to Little India, Weld Quay or the Chinese clan jetties to appreciate the city’s multicultural fabric, which weaves Malay, Chinese, Indian and western elements together.

This hybridity is clearly reflected in the eclectic architectural styles of row upon row of old shophouses and bustling streets, which also host houses of worship of various faiths.

As for The George itself, it flaunts a swanky colonial facade, instantly making it an Instagrammable spot, especially when its chalk-white exterior is bathed in warm yellow lights at night.

After a long day exploring the vibrant sights and sounds of George Town, relax by the saltwater pool, go for a dip…

The grand Victorian design exudes a sense of old-money luxury, reminding passers-by of a romanticised British colonial era and positioning the building as a living monument to Penang’s past.

Despite its stately appearance, the hotel blends seamlessly with the vibrant streets around it, having been renovated and conserved in accordance with Unesco heritage guidelines.

Step inside and guests will be pleasantly surprised by the contrasting Asian-inspired interior, which features a striking mix of colourful Nyonya tiles and modern wooden furnishings.

Despite being a boutique hotel, The George houses 92 rooms – including 30 suites – all carefully designed to preserve their vintage character while incorporating modern comforts.

…or simply kick back and unwind as you enjoy a drink at the elegantly appointed George Bar.

Go ahead and unwind in the onsite saltwater swimming pool, work out at the well-equipped gym, or enjoy a drink at the elegantly appointed George Bar.

Each stay includes a complimentary breakfast at Saffron Dining, which serves a generous spread of nasi lemak, curry laksa and kopitiam favourites such as half-boiled eggs, butter-kaya toast and teh tarik, alongside classic western offerings.

And of course, more culinary treasures lie just outside the hotel, with nearby eateries such as Bee Hwa Kopitiam, the more-than-century-year-old “ais tingkap”, and Nasi Kandar Line Clear allowing you to enjoy the best of what this northern island has to offer.

For more information or to book your stay, click here.

The George Penang by The Crest Collection

138, Jalan Penang,

10100 George Town, Penang