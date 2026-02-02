‘Lucky pick’ wins Penang housewife RM40.1mil jackpot

The woman had been betting since the 1980s and would regularly stop by a Toto outlet on draw days while doing her grocery shopping. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 72-year-old housewife from Penang won RM40.1 million in the Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot after betting on a “lucky pick” ticket.

The woman said she had been betting since the 1980s and would regularly stop by a Toto outlet on draw days while doing her grocery shopping.

She struggled to sleep on the night of this recent draw and felt compelled to check her ticket early the next morning.

“When I checked the numbers one by one and realised they all matched, I could hardly believe it. I am grateful and will continue living a simple life,” she said in a press release by STM Lottery Sdn Bhd.

In addition to the jackpot prize, the ticket earned her an extra RM173,152 as a bonus.

She and her husband said they had no immediate plans for the winnings and intend to manage the funds carefully.

“We are thankful for the big ang pow before Chinese New Year. We do not have any big plans as my wife only plays the game for fun.

“We will share some with our family, and place the rest in savings and fixed deposits to ensure long-term stability,” her husband said.