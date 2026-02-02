PAS urges Penang deputy CM to quit amid zakat abuse probe

Penang deputy chief minister Mohamad Abdul Hamid is also the state Islamic development executive councillor and president of the Penang Islamic religious council. (Bernama pic)

GEORGE TOWN : PAS has called for Penang deputy chief minister Mohamad Abdul Hamid to resign from his post in light of the alleged abuse of zakat funds for a land purchase by a senior state government official.

Penang PAS information chief Fawwaz Jan also called for Mohamad, the Islamic development executive councillor, to resign from all positions related to the administration and leadership of Islamic religious institutions in the state.

“This would be the most appropriate move to restore public confidence and allow a transparent probe to be held,” he said in a statement.

The Permatang Pauh MP added that the allegations were neither petty nor a mere administrative issue, but one that involved the trust Muslims place in the management of zakat funds and wakaf amounting to millions of ringgit, as well as the image of religious institutions.

“Religious institutions must not be used as tools for personal or political interests. Anyone who fails to fulfil this trust given by Muslims is no longer qualified to lead these institutions.

“This case has not only tarnished the image of the Penang Islamic religious department, but also caused frustration among Muslims who expect the religious institutions to be managed professionally, independently and responsibly,” said Fawwaz.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) launched an investigation into the allegations after they were raised by an assemblyman during the Penang assembly sitting last year.

The case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for the abuse of power.

MACC is said to have visited several offices to obtain documents, and recorded statements from two people believed to be linked to the case.

Mohamad, who chairs the Penang Islamic religious council, had said that the council would cooperate fully with MACC in its probe into the allegations.