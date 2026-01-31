Chow confirms MACC probe into state official over land deal

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government was satisfied with an explanation given to the state assembly in November. (Johnshen Lee pic)

GEORGE TOWN : The Penang government is giving full space to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to carry out its investigation into allegations of abuse of power involving a senior state official, chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said MACC had confirmed that investigations were under way, and the state government would not interfere or conduct its own internal probe. “We are not investigators, but we will provide full cooperation,” he told reporters.

Chow said the senior officer was continuing to perform his duties as usual pending the results of the investigation. Asked whether the state government had summoned the officer for further explanations, Chow said it was unnecessary as the government was satisfied with the explanations provided to the state assembly in November.

The chief minister’s remarks came in response to reports that an MACC investigation had been opened into allegations of abuse of power involving a senior state government official over the purchase of land using zakat funds.

MACC reportedly said the probe was initiated after a state assemblyman raised the issue during the state assembly sitting late last year.

It was reported that the MACC investigation team had visited several offices to obtain relevant documents, which are currently being examined and had also recorded statements from two people believed to be linked to the case.