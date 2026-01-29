Businessman claims trial to bribing DoE officer to halt probe

Shah Alam sessions court judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

SHAH ALAM : A businessman has claimed trial at the sessions court here to a charge of bribing a department of environment (DoE) officer last year to halt investigations into e-waste and illegal disposal activities.

Tan Kim Seng pleaded not guilty after the charge, made under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, was read to him before judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud.

He was accused of paying RM2,000 to a DoE officer, Norhazwan Norizan, so that the department would not take action against him for operating without a valid permit or written approval, using an unapproved environmental impact assessment report, and disposing of scheduled waste at an unauthorised location.

The offence allegedly took place at a factory in Jalan Udang Galah, Kampung Telok Gong in Klang on Oct 16 last year.

Awang Kerisnada allowed Tan bail of RM10,000 with one surety and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court pending trial.

The judge also fixed March 2 for case management.

MACC prosecuting officer Alimi Mustapha appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Tan Han Sam represented the businessman.