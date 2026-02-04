Senior Negeri Sembilan armed forces officer remanded in bribery probe

The suspect is alleged to have received payments ranging from RM500 to RM3,000 each month through transfers into his personal bank account between 2024 and 2025. (Freepik pic)

SEREMBAN : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Negeri Sembilan has arrested a senior armed forces officer on suspicion of soliciting and receiving RM28,000 in bribes linked to extending a photographic services contract, the sale of photographic souvenirs, and payments from contractors awarded work at his place of posting.

The suspect, in his 50s, has been remanded for six days until Feb 9 after a remand order was issued by magistrate Sara Afiqah Zulkifli.

Sources said the officer was arrested at about 4.30pm yesterday when he turned up at the Negeri Sembilan MACC office.

“An initial investigation found that he is believed to have committed the offences between 2024 and 2025, while serving as a director.

“The suspect is alleged to have received bribes, ranging from RM500 to RM3,000 each month, through transfers into his personal bank account,” one source said.

Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.