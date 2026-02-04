Prison authorities to take further action against 11 officers probed for graft

An MACC source said the suspects were believed to have received sums ranging from RM2,400 to RM45,000 from family members of prisoners between 2020 and 2025. (Reuters pic)

PETALING JAYA : The prisons department said it will initiate further action against 11 officers being investigated for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes totalling RM239,000, once the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has completed its investigation.

The department said it treated such allegations seriously and will cooperate with MACC in its probe.

“The department will take further action pending the outcome of the probe,” it said in a statement today.

Last night, it was reported that MACC remanded the officers who had allegedly solicited and received bribes in exchange for protecting and aiding several inmates.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the alleged offences took place between 2020 and 2025, involving bribes solicited from the inmates’ family members.

According to a source, the suspects are believed to have received sums ranging from RM2,400 to RM45,000 through bank transfers into accounts belonging to their wives and intermediaries.