Bersatu hears Wan Saiful, Wan Fayhsal appeals

Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal were sacked and suspended from Bersatu last October for violating the party’s constitution and code of conduct.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu’s appeals board has heard the appeals submitted by Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, who were sacked and suspended from the party last October for violating its constitution and code of conduct.

The board’s chair, Azhar Harun, told FMT that yesterday’s proceedings went smoothly.

“Both of them presented the full grounds for their appeal,” he said.

“The appeals board will consider their appeals, and a decision will be made, if there is no need to hear from or summon them again.”

The Former Dewan Rakyat speaker said a decision would be reached in due course as there were seven more appeals that also needed to be heard.

Bersatu’s disciplinary board also expelled four division chiefs last October: Azrudin Idris (Hang Tuah Jaya), Faizal Asmar (Pengerang), Fadhli Ismail (Ipoh Timur), and Isa Saidi (Ampang).

The action was reportedly taken over allegations that the group was involved in a “statutory declaration movement” aimed at toppling Muhyiddin Yassin, and their alleged role in a recent commotion during an official event.

Last month, meanwhile, Bersatu Supreme Council member Saifuddin Abdullah was sacked by the party and removed as Pahang Perikatan Nasional chief.

The former minister had been called up by Bersatu’s disciplinary board following his calls for Muhyiddin, the Bersatu president and then Perikatan Nasional chairman, to resign.

Saifuddin claimed Muhyiddin had “lost his leadership quality” and called for the resignation of senior party figures, including Azmin Ali and Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.

He also called on Muhyiddin to clarify whether his son-in-law, fugitive businessman Adlan Berhan, had indeed fled the country, following images of Adlan living abroad in luxury.