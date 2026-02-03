11 enforcement officers in Bintulu remanded over RM239,000 in alleged bribes

Eleven suspects, aged in their 20s to 40s, were arrested yesterday after arriving at the MACC’s Bintulu office to give their statements.

PETALING JAYA : Eleven enforcement officers have been remanded by the Sarawak chapter of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes totalling RM239,000.

The bribes were said to have been given in exchange for providing protection, refraining from intimidation, and assisting in the activities of several inmates, The Borneo Post reported.

Magistrate Kasyfurrahman Abang Ahmad granted a four-day remand order until Feb 6 for six suspects, while four others were remanded for five days until Feb 7.

Another suspect was remanded for three days until Feb 5 following an application by MACC at the Bintulu magistrates’ court.

Sources said the suspects, aged in their 20s to 40s, were arrested between 11.50am and 4pm yesterday when they turned up at the MACC’s Bintulu office to give their statements.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the alleged offences took place between 2020 and 2025, involving bribes solicited from inmates’ family members.

“The suspects are believed to have received sums ranging from RM2,400 to RM45,000 through bank transfers into accounts belonging to their wives and intermediaries,” a source said.

Sarawak MACC director Hasbilah Mohamad Salleh confirmed the arrests, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.