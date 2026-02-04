Seremban eatery that reused leftover food closed for 14 days

Screenshots of a worker at the restaurant allegedly washing leftover food.

PETALING JAYA : A nasi kandar restaurant in Seremban has been ordered to close for 14 days after allegedly washing leftover food that had been served to customers and reusing it the following day.

The Negeri Sembilan health department said the closure order was issued yesterday under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983. The restaurant was also issued a compound under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

“The public, especially restaurant owners, food operators and handlers, are required to ensure a high level of hygiene and food safety,” the department was reported as saying by Bernama.

“Neglecting hygiene and food safety can lead to food poisoning.”

BuletinTV3 yesterday reported a netizen as saying on social media that an employee of the restaurant was allegedly seen washing uneaten portions of food such as chicken, mutton and tofu and sorting them into trays.

The netizen, in a video that went viral, said when confronted, the employee admitted that the leftovers were being washed for use again the following day.