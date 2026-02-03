Seremban eatery which allegedly washed, reused leftovers to face probe

Screenshots showing a worker at the restaurant allegedly washing leftover food.

PETALING JAYA : The Negeri Sembilan health department will probe allegations that a nasi kandar restaurant in Seremban washed leftover food that had been served to customers and reused it the following day.

The department’s director Dr Zuraida Mohamed was quoted by BuletinTV3 as saying that her officers would investigate the claim.

“I have just been informed about the incident and have directed the relevant officers to go to the location. If the allegations circulating on social media are true, action will be taken.

“The public is also advised to use the proper channels to submit complaints,” she said.

BuletinTV3 reported a netizen as saying on social media that an employee of the restaurant was allegedly seen washing uneaten portions of food such as chicken, mutton, and tofu before sorting them into trays.

The netizen, in a video that had gone viral, said when confronted, the employee admitted that the leftovers were being washed to be reused the following day.

“At first, another worker tried to mislead me with dishonest answers, but eventually slipped up and admitted that the food would indeed be cooked again, claiming it was ‘not dangerous’.

“I want to stress that this behaviour is completely unethical, unsafe, and utterly disgusting,” the netizen said.

The netizen expressed hope that the authorities would take strict action.