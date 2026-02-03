Teen dies after motorcycle falls into 10m sewage hole in Tampin

Tampin police chief Amiruddien Sariman said the 14-year-old boy was confirmed dead at Tampin Hospital. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 14-year-old boy died last night after the motorcycle he was riding pillion plunged into a 10m-deep sewage hole that was under construction in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan.

According to Berita Harian, the victim was travelling with his 17-year-old brother when the incident occurred at about 10.10pm along Jalan Bunga Tanjung.

Tampin police chief Amiruddien Sariman said the brothers were heading to a friend’s house in Kuala Ina after having dinner when they lost control of the vehicle while navigating a bend and crashed into the sewage hole.

“The collision caused the pillion rider to be thrown into the drain. He was rescued with the help of firefighters,” he said in a statement.

Amiruddien said the 17-year-old sustained minor injuries while his sibling was confirmed dead at around 11.30pm at Tampin Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Amiruddien urged witnesses or those with information on the incident to contact the Tampin traffic police station or investigating officer S Sritharan at 06-4412502.