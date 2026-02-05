Tighten noose around e-waste smugglers, say NGOs

Malaysia has been among the top e-waste importing countries since 2023, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : An environmental and a consumer group have urged the government to tighten enforcement to prevent illegal e-waste smuggling and dumping.

Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) and Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) pointed out that shipments of wastes are slipping in through the nation’s many ports, unlawfully declared as permissible goods, secondhand goods, used electronic goods or mixed metal scrap.

They also pointed to organised crime and corruption, saying waste smugglers have no qualms about violating the law, bribing officials or exploiting possible loopholes.

“Vigilance and stringent enforcement are key to curbing smuggling,” SAM president Meenakshi Raman and CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said in a joint statement today.

Meenakshi and Mohideen claimed they have also encountered instances of shredded e-waste being “dumped haphazardly” and burned in the open, spreading toxic fumes.

“Communities (exposed to these activities) face increasing risks of respiratory illness and cancer. Chronic illnesses linked to e-waste exposure require long-term medical care, which increases public healthcare spending and reduces productivity.

“Who is going to pay for all this, and why should our communities suffer in terms of their health and livelihoods?” they added.

A total ban on e-waste imports took effect yesterday, in line with an “absolute prohibition” order by the customs department.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki had said earlier that the decision to issue the order was made by a task force formed to tackle e-waste dumping in Malaysia.

E-waste was previously listed under the “conditional prohibition” category, giving the environment department’s director-general discretionary powers to grant exemptions to import e-waste under certain conditions.

The ban on e-waste imports came barely a month after MACC proposed a six-month moratorium on the import of plastic waste and e-waste to assess their actual impact on the country.

Malaysia has been among the top e-waste importing countries since 2023, according to a 2025 report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.