6 organisations that support those affected by cancer

Members of Pink Unity, a dedicated, cancer survivor-led support group, come together for a soap-making class. (Betty Ann Gomes pic)

A cancer diagnosis does not affect the body alone – it upends daily life, strains finances and weighs heavily on one’s emotional well-being.

While hospitals focus on treatment, many Malaysians rely on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and support groups for care that goes beyond the ward.

In conjunction with World Cancer Day, FMT Lifestyle highlights six organisations that patients and their families can turn to for help in the event of a cancer diagnosis.

1. National Cancer Society Malaysia

One of the country’s most established cancer NGOs, National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) supports patients from diagnosis to recovery.

They run screenings, awareness and prevention programmes, alongside counselling and support services to help individuals understand and manage their cancer journey.

Among its support groups is Pink Unity. Established in 2008, it provides a safe space for women affected by cancer.

Learn more about NCSM from its website, Facebook and Instagram. Follow Pink Unity on Facebook and Instagram.

2. Hospis Malaysia

This organisation extends free palliative care to patients in the Klang Valley with life-limiting illnesses, including cancer. Its multidisciplinary teams focus on pain management, emotional support and improving quality of life.

The organisation also recognises the impact of serious illnesses on loved ones and extends psychological and emotional assistance to family members.

Additionally, they conduct workshops for caregivers, equipping them with basic nursing and practical care skills to better support patients at home.

Learn more about Hospis Malaysia from its website, Facebook and Instagram.

3. Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation

The Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation was inspired by the late Tunku Abdul Jalil Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, who had liver cancer. (Facebook pic)

This foundation supports cancer patients receiving treatment at selected government hospitals across Johor.

The assistance comes in the form of medical equipment, medication as well as transportation and living expenses, among others.

The foundation was inspired by the late Tunku Abdul Jalil Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, the Tunku Laksamana of Johor, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 25 from liver cancer.

Known for visiting and comforting cancer patients warded at Hospital Sultan Ismail, Johor Bahru, Tunku Abdul Jalil’s compassion continues through the foundation’s work.

Learn more about Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation from its website, Facebook and Instagram.

4. Children Cancer Association Malaysia (CCAM)

This non-profit organisation is dedicated to supporting children with cancer and their families, providing financial assistance for treatment costs and emotional care.

They also aim to raise awareness about childhood cancer, emphasising early detection and prevention strategies.

For families with children battling cancer, the road can be overwhelming, underscoring the importance of care and support along the way. (Envato Elements pic)

CCAM was founded by Lavaniyah Ganapathy after her six-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

Witnessing the financial barriers faced by other families in paediatric oncology wards shaped CCAM’s mission to ensure no child in Malaysia is denied treatment due to cost.

Learn more about Children Cancer Association Malaysia from its website, Facebook and Instagram.

5. Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society

This NGO provides comprehensive support for children battling cancer, as well as their family members.

This includes financial and medical assistance, accommodation for outstation patients receiving treatment in Sarawak as well as educational and recreational activities, among others.

They also offer counselling, conduct home visits and run the “Wishing Star Project”, which fulfils children’s wishes, creating meaningful moments for them and their loved ones.

Learn more about Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society from its website, Facebook and Instagram.

6. Makna (National Cancer Council)

Makna’s mobile screening programmes bring early cancer detection to lower-income communities in Malaysia. (UICC-Union for International Cancer Control Facebook pic)

Makna, or Majlis Kanser Nasional (National Cancer Council) provides extensive support for cancer patients and their families.

Through its “Bursary Programme”, Makna provides financial assistance to lower-income patients undergoing treatment at government hospitals, helping with medication, medical equipment and other essentials.

The Makna-Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia was also established in 1999, and includes an oncology ward, radiotherapy services centre and more.

Additionally, the organisation also provides home-based nursing care, runs support groups as well as offers free cancer screening programmes and awareness exhibitions for those from lower-income communities.

Learn more about Makna from its website, Facebook and Instagram.

Donations from the public to these organisations help ensure patients and their families continue to receive these services and do not face cancer alone.