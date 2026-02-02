PSM distorting facts on private hospital incentive, says Dzulkefly

The welfare fund tax incentive is aimed at making private healthcare more accessible for underprivileged patients. (Reuters pic)

PETALING JAYA : Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad has dismissed claims by a Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) leader concerning a new tax incentive for private hospitals with welfare funds for underprivileged patients.

Dzulkefly denied that the incentive was to boost the profits of private hospitals, saying it was instead aimed at ensuring that these healthcare facilities contribute to the public through the welfare fund.

“PSM’s claims are a gross distortion of the facts. It is not for corporate profit. The funds must be used for critical surgeries, medicines and medical equipment for the public. Please check your facts.

“It is absolutely baffling that PSM would reject an initiative that provides free access to treatment for (lower-income) citizens. Do not politicise or weaponise healthcare issues,” he said in a post on X.

The scheme, part of the government’s RESET strategy, allows private hospitals to obtain tax incentives for establishing welfare funds, with those that contribute to the fund eligible for tax cuts.

The initiative is aimed at making private healthcare more accessible for underprivileged patients, with the fund to cover treatment, medication, welfare programmes and health screenings.

PSM central committee member NG Gandipan had described the incentive as unfair, saying private hospitals were corporations making high annual profits while public hospitals remained overstretched.

He said the scheme did not address structural issues in the public healthcare system and only allowed private hospitals to reduce their tax liabilities.

Gandipan instead called for higher taxes on the profits of private hospitals, and for such facilities to provide subsidised treatment as part of their licence conditions.