HRW credits Malaysia’s key role in global human rights initiatives

Human Rights Watch executive director Philippe Bolopion said the Malaysia-led The Hague Group was an example of new global alliances that pushed back against threats to rules-based international order. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : Human Rights Watch (HRW) has credited Malaysia with playing an important role in championing human rights initiatives in notable international forums.

HRW executive director Philippe Bolopion said geopolitical tensions had thrown the rules-based international order into chaos, citing pressure from US president Donald Trump and the persistent undermining of human rights by China and Russia.

Bolopion said there was an urgent need for nations that “still value human rights” to form a new global alliance and support the defence of international human rights in a rules-based order.

He said it was crucial to look beyond the usual suspects in forming this alliance.

“The multilateral order was built brick by brick by states from all regions over decades. Countries such as Costa Rica, Ghana, Malaysia, Mexico, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Vanuatu have played important roles on specific human rights initiatives in key international forums.

“Individually, these countries may be easily overwhelmed by the global influence of the US and China. But together, they could become a powerful political force and substantial economic bloc.

“And it should be recognised that support for human rights has never come just from powerful democracies or countries with the strongest domestic rights records,” he said in an article released in conjunction with HRW’s World Report 2026.

Bolopion pointed out that such alliances had already cropped up, including the Malaysia-led The Hague Group which was joined by eight other nations and formed in response to the atrocities committed by Israel in Palestine.

He said these alliances could form powerful voting blocs in the United Nations and help protect the independence and integrity of UN human rights mechanisms while providing political and financial support.

“Breaking the authoritarian wave and standing up for human rights is a generational challenge.

“Fighting back will require a determined, strategic, and coordinated reaction from voters, civil society, multilateral institutions, and rights-respecting governments around the globe,” said the HRW executive director.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been outspoken against Israel and said he had a “heart-to-heart” talk with Trump on the matter when the US president visited Kuala Lumpur in October.