Bukit Aman questions Albert Tei over alleged claims against Azam Baki

Businessman Albert Tei featured in a viral video which allegedly contained defamatory accusations against MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki.

PETALING JAYA : Bukit Aman’s classified crime investigation unit has recorded a statement from businessman Albert Tei today over defamatory remarks he allegedly made against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki.

Tei, who was accompanied by his lawyers N Surendran and Mahajoth Singh, finished giving his statement at about 12.40pm after arriving at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters at 10.30am, reported Bernama.

The investigation is being carried out under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

On Nov 27, an MACC officer filed a police report over a video shared on Facebook containing a conversation between Tei and a woman named Sofia Rini Buyong.

According to the report, the conversation allegedly contained defamatory accusations against Azam.

Tei is facing several corruption charges linked to approvals for mineral exploration licences in Sabah.