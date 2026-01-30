I delayed libel suit to see impact on my reputation, says scriptwriter

Scriptwriter Haironizan Idris is suing model-turned-actress Amelia Thripura Henderson over comments made in a video uploaded on Instagram on June 25, 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR : A scriptwriter told the sessions court today he postponed filing a defamation suit against model-turned-actress Amelia Thripura Henderson in order to gauge the extent of damage to his reputation.

Haironizan Idris, better known as Rehal Nuharis or Nuharis, said he lost several job opportunities after Henderson uploaded a video on Instagram on June 25, 2022, which he said had tarnished his image.

“For example, a television station contacted and questioned me on a drama script,” he said when cross-examined by Henderson’s lawyer, Rueben Mathiavaranam.

He said there were also occasions when his proposals were rejected.

Haironizan said a letter of demand was sent to Henderson about two months after the video was uploaded, but the suit was only filed on Sept 20, 2023, some 15 months later.

Mathiavaranam also brought to Haironizan’s attention that Henderson was previously sued by drama producer Zaidah Awang on behalf of A. Aida Production Sdn Bhd for breach of contract and defamation.

On April 7, 2023, the sessions court found Henderson liable and ordered that she pay damages. However, on Oct 27 that year, the High Court reduced the judgment to RM10,000 in damages for breach of contract.

Haironizan, represented by Nor Zabetha Nor and A Chinnapalani Devi, said he was aware of the suit, but not of the High Court’s decision.

When Mathiavaranam suggested that Haironizan could have filed his defamation suit jointly with the company as the facts of the case were similar, Haironizan did not reply.

Mathiavaranam: I put it to you that you filed the suit later because you were motivated by the sessions court verdict.

Haironizan: No, I have my own stand.

In his statement of claim, Haironizan alleged that Henderson had criticised the character she played in the television series “Sekali Lagi Cinta Kembali”, written by him.

Henderson had on social media alleged that Aira, the character she portrayed in the drama, conflicted with her personal beliefs. She also claimed that the character had deviated from the one she had agreed to take on after reviewing the script.

Haironizan dismissed Henderson’s remarks as “inaccurate”, adding that they created the impression he endorsed oppression and violence against women.

He also said that Henderson was well aware of the character she played as she had read the script prior to signing the contract.

Haironizan is demanding for the removal of the video, which has been shared across multiple social media platforms and has attracted more than 67,000 views.

He is also seeking general and aggravated damages.

Henderson, in her defence, said she had made no reference to Haironizan in her video. In the alternative, she said her comments were true and were, therefore, not defamatory.

She also said she only received the script, consisting of several thick volumes on June 9, 2022, and did not have the opportunity to examine it in its entirety.

The 30-year-old denied having entered into a contract with the plaintiff and revealed that a planned meeting with the drama director to discuss the character she was to play, was cancelled with no reasons provided.

She also said she was given the impression that she would be playing a strong female character in a “woman-empowering role”.

Henderson said the video she uploaded on Instagram was in response to a press conference held by A. Aida Production.

The hearing before trial judge Harith Sham Yasin was adjourned to Feb 16.