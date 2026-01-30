Seizure to recover RM66,000 from Jamal Yunos lawful, say Kok’s lawyers

Court officials attempting to gain entry at the front gate of Jamal Yunos’s house in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, on Jan 28.

PETALING JAYA : Lawyers for Seputeh MP Teresa Kok reiterated that the execution of the writ of seizure to recover more RM66,000 in outstanding payments in her defamation suit against Umno’s Jamal Yunos was lawfully done.

Lead counsel SN Nair said the writ of seizure was issued by the High Court and the entire process was supervised by a senior assistant registrar or magistrate present at Jamal’s house.

“Statements by Jamal and his lawyers concerning the execution of this writ have created a misleading impression of alleged abuse of power, intimidation, and procedural impropriety,” he said.

On Tuesday, Jamal and his lawyers questioned the execution of writ and police presence at his house.

In response, Nair said the police were at the location to maintain public order, prevent obstruction, and ensure the safety of court officials.

“The writ itself authorises police assistance where necessary, and necessity must be assessed on the ground, particularly where forced entry is anticipated, the judgment debtor is absent, and there is a known history of non-compliance.

“With regard to the forced entry, the facts are clear. Jamal was not present, there was no response to the execution, and the writ authorised entry in such circumstances,” he said.

Earlier this week, a total of 14 items were seized from Jamal’s house and they will be auctioned to recover the outstanding amount of RM66,061.65 in Kok’s defamation case.

In 2022, the High Court ordered Jamal to pay Kok more than RM300,000 in damages, along with costs.

Jamal had deposited RM300,000 into a stakeholder’s account pending his appeal, but the RM66,061.65, comprising costs and interest, remained unpaid.

Kok subsequently filed the writ of seizure to recover the balance.

Court officials arrived at Jamal’s residence at about 11.40am on Jan 28 to execute the seizure.

After receiving no response at the front door, a senior assistant registrar ordered bailiffs to open the front gate to gain entry.

The bailiffs spent about an hour at the premises, leaving at about 12.40pm.