Elderly couple claims trial to possession of gun, ammo and drugs

KLUANG : An elderly married couple pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here today to charges of possessing a firearm, ammunition and drugs at a house in Taman Sri Kluang on Jan 22.

Koh Yaw, 61, and his wife, Ong Kim Chu, 64, entered their pleas after the charges were read out to them in Mandarin before judge Mujib Saroji.

They were jointly charged with possessing a Taurus Brasil .38 SPL revolver and 33 rounds of .38 SPL ammunition without lawful authority, as well as cannabis weighing about 84.54g.

The offences were allegedly committed at a house along Jalan 3/2, Taman Sri Kluang, at about 12.30am on Jan 22.

They were charged under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, both read with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

For the drug offence, they were charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Ramizah Razli. The accused were unrepresented.

The judge denied bail and fixed Feb 27 for the submission of documents and the appointment of counsel.