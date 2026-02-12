Singapore executes Malaysian R Lingkesvaran

R Lingkesvaran was the third Malaysian executed in Singapore since September 2025. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : Singapore executed R Lingkesvaran yesterday for trafficking 52.77g of diamorphine into the island republic in 2018.

He was the third Malaysian to be executed on drug-trafficking charges, following K Datchinamurthy in September 2025 and P Pannir Selvam in October 2025. One Malaysian prisoner, S Saminathan, remains on death row in the city state.

The central narcotics bureau confirmed the execution, saying in a statement that Lingkesvaran, 33, was “accorded full due process under the law, and was represented by legal counsel during his trial and appeal”.

It said that capital punishment was reserved for the most serious crimes, including trafficking substantial quantities of drugs, which pose harm to users, families and society.

Lingkesvaran was convicted and sentenced to death on Oct 15, 2018 for trafficking drugs “sufficient to feed the addiction of about 630 abusers for a week”.

His appeal was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on March 27, 2019, and his two clemency petitions to the Singapore president were rejected.

Days before his execution, Lingkesvaran’s lawyers filed a civil suit alleging misconduct by officers of the Singapore Prison Service and seeking a stay of execution.

However, no stay was granted, and the execution proceeded.