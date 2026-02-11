2 M’sians plead guilty in S’pore to withdrawing S$1mil in scam proceeds

The Malaysian duo withdrew a total of S$1 million in scam proceeds for a syndicate operating via Telegram chat groups. (Envato Elements pic)

SINGAPORE : Two Malaysian men pleaded guilty in court to repeatedly entering Singapore to withdraw a total of S$1 million in scam proceeds for a syndicate operating via Telegram chat groups.

Chang Yang, 23, admitted to conspiring with Ivan Thong, 27, to withdraw S$403,020 from 24 bank accounts between May and December 2024, CNA reported.

Thong also pleaded guilty to retaining 51 ATM cards with Chang.

On top of the initial withdrawal, Chang took out another S$371,850, while Thong withdrew a further S$255,620. These amounts were taken into consideration in the charges.

According to the report, the pair were arrested at the Takashimaya Shopping Centre on Dec 5, 2024 with 36 ATM cards and S$34,720 on them, while another 15 ATM cards were found in a locker.

Deputy public prosecutor Karl Tan said the money belonged to victims who fell prey to government official impersonation scams and Alipay scams, some of whom were vulnerable and elderly.

“Harm was also caused to public confidence in Singapore’s administration because the scams could foster doubt in victims’ minds when they receive official communications from government officials in the future,” said Tan.

Chang and Thong are scheduled to return to court next month for mitigation and sentencing.