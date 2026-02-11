Houseman charged with taking video of woman showering in hospital

Dr Ahmad Hilmi Zulkeflee was charged in the Kuala Krai magistrates’ court. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A trainee doctor has been charged in the Kuala Krai magistrates’ court with insulting the modesty of a woman at a hospital in Kelantan and possessing lewd pictures and videos.

Dr Ahmad Hilmi Zulkeflee, 26, claimed trial after the two charges were read to him before magistrate Amal Razin Alias, Sinar Harian reported.

Hilmi is accused of insulting the woman’s modesty by using a camera to record a video of her bathing at a bathroom on Level 2 of Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital at about 6.30am on Sept 13, 2025.

The charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

On the second charge, Hilmi is accused of being in possession of several lewd pictures and videos in his phone.

He was charged with committing the offence at the hospital’s dormitory for house officers at about 1.30pm on Sept 14 the same year.

The charge was framed under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to three years in prison, a fine, or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Raya Mazlinda Nor proposed bail of RM10,000 but lawyer Che Azim Che Hamat sought a lower amount, saying his client was young and that it was the first time he had been charged with an offence.

The court granted bail at RM6,000 and fixed March 17 for mention.