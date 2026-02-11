Jamal Yunos auctions slipper, towel to pay RM66,000 debt to Kok

Jamal Yunos during his demonstration on the water issue in Selangor in December 2016. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sungai Besar Umno chief Jamal Yunos said today he had successfully auctioned a slipper and a towel worn during his protest in December 2016 to settle his outstanding debt of more than RM66,000 to Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

In a video posted on Facebook, he announced that the two items fetched RM66,000, nearly matching the RM66,061.65 he owed under a court order.

“Today, I successfully conducted an auction of one of my slippers and a towel used during my demonstration on the water issue in Selangor a few years ago, for RM66,000,” he said.

He said he would use the proceeds to pay Kok and suggested she consider starting a small-scale pig farm “if her house is not located in Selangor”.

According to Jamal, the auction attracted two bidders – a man from Negeri Sembilan who purchased the towel, and another from Sabah who bought the slipper for RM33,000 each. The Sabah bidder pledged to deliver the item directly to Kok’s office as a gift.

Jamal said he would hand the funds over to Kok once full payment was received.

On Jan 28, court officers seized 14 items from Jamal’s house to be auctioned to recover the outstanding judgment sum from the lawsuit filed by Kok.

Kok had sued Jamal in 2017 for defamation after he accused her of misappropriating Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor funds under the state government’s Skim Mesra Usia Emas initiative.

In 2022, the High Court ordered Jamal to pay Kok more than RM300,000 in damages, along with costs.

Jamal deposited RM300,000 into a stakeholder account pending his appeal, but the RM66,061.65, comprising costs and interest, remained unpaid. Kok subsequently filed the writ of seizure to recover the balance.