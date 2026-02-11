Singapore travellers to Malaysia lose S$24,000 in phishing scams

Victims received text messages bearing the ‘LTA’ sender ID, asking them to settle unpaid tolls, with a link directing them to a phishing website that sought their banking details for payment. (Bernama pic)

SINGAPORE : Singapore has reported at least 10 scam cases involving residents travelling to Malaysia, with victims losing about S$24,000 after receiving text messages that appeared to have been sent by Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA), according to local media.

Victims received text messages bearing the “LTA” sender identification (ID), asking them to settle unpaid tolls, with a link directing them to a phishing website that sought their banking details for payment, the Straits Times reported.

According to the police, the LTA sender ID was decommissioned in July 2024. They also said that any text messages from that ID are fake.

The LTA warned the public in a Facebook post on Tuesday that scammers were impersonating the agency to trick victims into paying unpaid tolls or fines through fake links.

“These messages may look real, but they are designed to steal your banking/credit/debit card details and money.

“Official LTA SMS messages do not contain payment links and are only sent from official gov.sg sender IDs. The LTA sender ID is no longer in use,” it said.