Former top intel officer to be charged tomorrow

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said it has obtained permission to charge a former Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation director-general tomorrow.

An invitation to the media to cover the proceedings stated that the former top intelligence official will be charged in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court at 8.30am.

Last August, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed concern over the arrests of two MDIO officers, warning that the case could pose national security risks.

MACC arrested five army and navy officers believed to have been at the heart of a smuggling syndicate last August. They allegedly played a role in drug distribution activities.

The anti-graft agency said the suspected officers were believed to have leaked information on security and enforcement agency operations over the past five years.

It said the suspects, who included lieutenant-colonels, had facilitated the entry of contraband, including drugs and cigarettes worth about RM5 million a month, from neighbouring countries.