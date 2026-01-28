Another senior military officer nabbed over alleged RM150,000 bribes

An MACC source said the officer, in his 40s, has been remanded until Feb 2.

PETALING JAYA : Another senior armed forces officer has been arrested on suspicion of soliciting and accepting RM150,000 in bribes over a store supply contract at a military camp in Melaka.

A source at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said the officer, in his 40s, had been placed under remand until Feb 2, Bernama reported.

The source said the suspect, who held a senior post at the camp, is believed to have solicited and accepted the bribes around 2024 as kickbacks for awarding the contract.

He is said to have received the bribes in cash from five companies.

Melaka MACC director Adi Supian Shafie confirmed the arrest.