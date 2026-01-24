MACC remands senior Navy officer, company director

The senior navy officer is suspected of owning eight assets — three houses, three shoplots and two hotels.

PETALING JAYA : A senior Royal Malaysian Navy officer and a company director have been remanded for seven days until Jan 29 over suspected involvement in corruption relating to the appointment of crony companies.

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source said the senior officer was suspected of recommending and appointing a crony company to obtain work at his workplace while the company director is suspected of being an accomplice, Bernama reported.

Both suspects, in their 40s to 50s, were arrested yesterday after they showed up to provide their statements at the Ipoh MACC office.

Both suspects are believed to have colluded in these activities from 2017 to 2020.

The senior navy officer is suspected to own eight assets — three houses, three shoplots and two hotels, the source added.

Suspicious deposits totalling RM2 million had entered the officer’s personal accounts and two accounts owned by the hotel companies, the source added.

MACC intelligence division senior director Saiful Ezral Arifin confirmed the remand of both suspects.