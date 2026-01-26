Cops nab man, seize high-end fireworks worth RM400,000

District police chief Zulkiflee Nazir with the seized fireworks at the Bera police headquarters today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police arrested a man and seized 112 units of fireworks worth an estimated RM400,000 in a raid on a building along Jalan Highway, Triang, Bera, Pahang, on Friday.

Bera police chief Zulkiflee Nazir said in the raid, conducted at about 6pm based on intelligence gathered, police found a 54-year-old man believed to be the owner and caretaker of the fireworks stored in the building.

“The fireworks, believed to be imported from China, were stored without a valid licence,” Bernama reported him as saying at the Bera police headquarters today.

Zulkiflee said preliminary investigations found the fireworks seized were expensive and rarely seen in local markets, indicating that the seller was targeting high-income buyers.

He said the suspect had been remanded for three days and that the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 for illegal possession of explosives.